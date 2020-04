14:56 Reported News Briefs Nissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20 Nissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20 NY residents file class action suit against WHO Three Westchester residents have filed a class action lawsuit against the World Health Organization, claiming it "mishandled and mismanaged the response to the discovery of the coronavirus and upon information and belief, engaged in a cover-up of the COVID- 19 pandemic in China." ► ◄ Last Briefs