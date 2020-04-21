|
Report: Likud MKs angry over agreement with Blue and White
Likud ministers and MKs expressed anger, in closed talks, over the coalition agreement with Blue and White, Kan reported.
According to the report, ministers and Knesset members suggest that failure to leave proper positions for Likud representatives could create "a group that will not feel obligated to come to the Knesset to vote or come to Netanyahu's defense before the media."
