ADL survey: Feeling of insecurity among US Jews greater in past decade

Nearly two-thirds of U.S. Jews believe they are less secure today than they were a decade ago, according to findings from a new Anti-Defamation League (ADL) survey.

The survey found that more than half of US Jews (54 percent) had experienced an anti-Semitic incident themselves, or witnessed an incident that they believed to be anti-Semitic.

Nearly two-thirds of Jews (63 percent) believe their communities are "less secure" than they were a decade ago.