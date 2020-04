13:09 Reported News Briefs Nissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20 Nissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20 WHO Director: The worst is yet ahead of us "We need global solidarity that’s cemented on generating national unity", World Health Organization Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a special coronavirus briefiing, "Without the two — without national unity and global solidarity — trust us, the worst is yet ahead of us. Let’s prevent this tragedy. It’s a virus that many people still don’t understand".



"We warned even developed countries", Ghebreyesus added, "saying this virus will even surprise developed countries. It did. We said that it will surprise even wealthy nations. We said it on record. Let's stop additional surprises. Let's stop tragedy. Hundreds of thousands now dying is serious. Even one life is precious. Let's say enough is enough".