13:06 Reported News Briefs Nissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20 Nissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20 IDF establishes 12 mobile posts along Gaza border In recent weeks, the IDF has established 12 mobile posts along the Israeli-Gaza border. Lt. Col. Oren Portal, the division's logistics officer, says that the posts provide a response to the Corona period and the soldiers strictly adhere to all the rules to allow the continuation of constant operation. ► ◄ Last Briefs