13:03 Reported News Briefs Nissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20 Nissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20 Rivlin: It is incumbent upon us to remember President Reuven Rivlin made a speech at the "Every man has a name" ceremony. "In the last few weeks, the world seems to be standing still. In this dizziness, we had no past and only the present. The memories gave way to fears for the future to come, but one cannot err in the special atmosphere of this day that fills us with awe and commands us - remember," the president said.