Nissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20 Funeral of young yeshiva head who died of coronavirus being held In the city of Bnei Brak, the funeral of Rabbi Haim Aharon Tortzin, 48, head of the Or Yitzhak Yeshiva who contracted the coronavirus and died last night is being held.