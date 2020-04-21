12:52 Reported News Briefs Nissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20 Nissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20 Knesset Speaker: Even in tough periods, we will unite, grow stronger Knesset Speaker Benny Gantz delivered a speech at the "Every man has a name" ceremony. "We are here today to remember and preserve. We will remember the names and legacies of the six million who perished. We will preserve our country which will always be the anchor even when there are debates within us, even when we are going through severe periods of external epidemics and internal difficulties - we will unite and grow stronger," said Gantz. ► ◄ Last Briefs