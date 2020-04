11:22 Reported News Briefs Nissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20 Nissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20 Watch: IDF soldiers sing 'Ani Maamin' Read more Soldiers from the Sderot yeshiva, Karnei Shomron, and Gush Etzion hold their own Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony. ► ◄ Last Briefs