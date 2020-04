11:13 Reported News Briefs Nissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20 Nissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20 Rabbi Lau: Learn a lesson from coronavirus - no discrimination Read more Rabbi Lau can't join the March of the Living, but shares a poignant lesson from Holocaust Remembrance Day during the coronavirus outbreak. ► ◄ Last Briefs