11:07 Reported News Briefs Nissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20 Nissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20 Denmark to allow gatherings of up to 500 Denmark has announced that it will allow gatherings of 500 participants starting May 10, as part of attempts to return to routine under the coronavirus.



The state has imposed severe restrictions on its citizens over the past six weeks.