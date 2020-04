10:33 Reported News Briefs Nissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20 Nissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20 Decline in number of coronavirus patients on respirators Read more Coronavirus death toll in Israel rises to 181, with 13,888 total confirmed cases. 142 patients in serious condition, 113 on respirators. ► ◄ Last Briefs