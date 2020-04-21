Knesset Speaker: Survivors must know they are not alone

Knesset Speaker MK Benny Gantz said during the special hearing to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day in the plenum that the State of Israel is committed to caring for Holocaust survivors living in the country.

"In these challenging days, when isolation is needed to protect their health, it is important that Holocaust survivors in particular, and all older Israeli citizens among us in general, are aware that they are not alone. We must protect their health and we are obligated to care for their welfare, both physical and emotional."