10:26 Reported News Briefs Nissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20 Nissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20 Gantz: I have taken on the responsibility of maintaining democracy Knesset Speaker and Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz spoke at the opening of the special plenary session to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day.



"I have taken on the responsibility of maintaining democracy because it is our inner strength," Gantz said.