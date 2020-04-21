Rivlin: Say together in a great voice - 'Never again'

President Reuven Rivlin this morning (Tuesday) referred to the fact that the March of the Living would not take place as it has in the past.

"This year we were unable to march in the March of the Living. But the people of this important project did not give up and a field of virtual memorial signs was placed on the railroad tracks between the Auschwitz and Birkenau extermination camps. i was privileged to place the first sign and I also call on you to participate in this important initiative. To say in a great voice, 'Never again,'" Rivlin wrote on Twitter.