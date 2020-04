10:10 Reported News Briefs Nissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20 Nissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20 Hackers post picture of Hitler during Zoom convo with survivor During a Zoom conversation with a Holocaust survivor, hackers broke into the conversation and planted images of Hitler and anti-Israel messages, Israeli Ambassador to Germany Jeremy Issacharoff reported on Twitter. ► ◄ Last Briefs