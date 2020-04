09:50 Reported News Briefs Nissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20 Nissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20 Picture: Knesset Speaker lights candle in memory of Holocaust victims

Gantz lights memorial candle at Knesset (Credit: Adina Welman, Knesset Spokesperson) ► ◄ Last Briefs