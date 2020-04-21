|
Foreign Min. Official: Blame of Jews for spread of coronavirus growing
Ran Yakovi, director of the Department for the Fight against Anti-Semitism in the Foreign Ministry, told the Knesset Channel on Tuesday about the rise of anti-Semitism amid the spread of coronavirus.
"The accusations against the Jews and Israel of causing and spreading the coronavirus are increasing , that Israel knows how to direct the virus to certain populations in order to take control of the world and its economy," Yakovi said.
