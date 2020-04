08:15 Reported News Briefs Nissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20 Nissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20 48-year-old dies in Tel Aviv, becoming 180th coronavirus victim Read more Man with no known preexisting medical conditions dies in Tel Aviv at the age of 48 as a result of coronavirus infection. ► ◄ Last Briefs