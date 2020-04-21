Likud, Blue and White plan legislative blitz to allow gov't swear-in

In the Likud and in Blue and White, it was decided to pass in the Knesset the Rotation Bill, the Acting Prime Minister Bill and a bill that eliminates the ministerial limit during the two weeks remaining for the 21 days of the Knesset's mandate, according to Reshet Bet.

At the end of the legislative blitz, 61 signatures recommending that the President pass the mandate to Netanyahu will be handed to the President, and within hours the government will be sworn in, assuming the High Court does not prevent it.