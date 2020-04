07:40 Reported News Briefs Nissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20 Nissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20 Holocaust Remembrance Day events: 2 minute siren at 10 am Holocaust Martyrs' and Heroes' Remembrance Day Events: This morning at 10:00 a two-minute siren will be heard throughout the country. The wreath-laying ceremony will then take place at Yad Vashem. The ceremony will be held without crowds following the Corona epidemic.



At 11:00, the ceremony "Every Man Has a Name" filmed in advance will be broadcast at the Chagall Lounge in the Knesset. At 16:30 the Kibbutz Lohamei Haghetaot will hold a rally to close Holocaust Martyrs' and Heroes' Remembrance Day events. The rally will be held without a crowd.