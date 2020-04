07:31 Reported News Briefs Nissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20 Nissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20 US Amb.: US looks forward to working closely with new gov't US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman tweeted, "Delighted to see that Israel’s two leading political parties, led by PM Netanyahu & MK Gantz, have agreed to form a unity government. The United States looks forward to working closely with the new gov’t to advance our shared values and interests bilaterally and across the world." ► ◄ Last Briefs