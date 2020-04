06:55 Reported News Briefs Nissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20 Nissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20 The story of Avraham Carmi: ‘Abrash, recite the Shema prayer’ Avraham Carmi was born in Poland in 1928. After the German invasion, his family hid in the Jewish cemetery in Warsaw. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs