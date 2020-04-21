Hamas: We're not afraid of the unity government

The Hamas terrorist organization on Monday called for the unification of the ranks in the Palestinian Arab camp in response to the agreement on the establishment of a national unity government in Israel, which was signed between the Likud and Blue and White parties.

Hazim Qasim, a spokesman for Hamas, said that the unity government established on the basis of an agreement to annex parts of Judea and Samaria demonstrates the “intensification of the dangers to the Palestinian issue.”