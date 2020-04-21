|
05:13
Reported
News BriefsNissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20
Lockdown on Independence Day a possibility
The Ministry of Health and the National Security Council (NSC) are recommending that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu impose a lockdown on the entire State of Israel next week, starting at the conclusion of Memorial Day and until the conclusion of Independence Day.
Channel 12 News reported on Monday that the Ministry of Health maintains that a general closure will prevent crowds and parties as is customary on Independence Day.
Last Briefs