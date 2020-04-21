|
04:51
Reported
News BriefsNissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20
PA institutes ban on working in 'settlements'
Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet leader Mohammed Shtayyeh on Monday announced a relief of the lockdown which has been imposed on PA residents over the past 45 days due to the coronavirus.
Speaking at a press conference in Ramallah, Shtayyeh said that the factories could return to work at a capacity of up to 50 percent and provided there was full compliance with the guidelines of the PA health bureau.
