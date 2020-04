04:15 Reported News Briefs Nissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20 Nissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20 Dutch-Muslim politician tweets Jewish yellow star A Dutch-Muslim politician on Monday tweeted a picture of a Jewish yellow star to protest plans to monitor coronavirus carriers, JTA reported. Arnoud van Doorn, a member of the City Council of The Hague, posted the picture hours before the start of Yom Hashoah, Holocaust Memorial Day. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs