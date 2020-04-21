Accused Monsey attacker deemed unfit to stand trial

Grafton Thomas, who is accused of stabbing five people with a machete at a Hanukkah celebration in Monsey, New York, this past December, is not mentally fit to stand trial, a judge ruled in a decision made public Monday, according to The Associated Press.

The 37-year-old Thomas was charged in the December 28 attack that left five people wounded. The most critically injured victim, Josef Neumann, 72, died of his wounds in late March, three months after the attack.