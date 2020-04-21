PLO official blasts new Israeli government

Saeb Erekat, the Secretary-General of the Palestine Liberation Organization, on Monday blasted the new unity government which was agreed upon between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz.

“The new Israeli government has two options; to either open the doors for a meaningful peace process or to further jeopardize any hope for peace. To pursue the path of cooperation, honoring its obligations under international law, or to carry on with the further expansion of its illegal colonial-settlements, annexation, and other violations of Israeli obligations,” he said in a statement.