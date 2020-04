01:50 Reported News Briefs Nissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20 Nissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20 Wall Street tumbles after crude futures turn negative Wall Street tumbled on Monday after US crude futures turned negative. The Dow fell 592 points, or 2.44%. The S&P 500 fell 51 points, or 1.79%, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 89 points, or 1.03%. ► ◄ Last Briefs