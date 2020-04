01:06 Reported News Briefs Nissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20 Nissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20 Third CNN anchor tests positive for coronavirus CNN anchor Richard Quest announced on Monday that he has tested positive for coronavirus. "I have caught coronavirus. I am blessed in that I have few symptoms - just a cough. I am saving my prayers and thoughts for those less fortunate. Stay in. And protect lives," Quest wrote on Twitter shortly after making the announcement on air. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs