Nissan 27, 5780 , 21/04/20
Georgia to reopen some businesses
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced on Monday that some of the businesses in the state, including gyms, hair and nail salons and bowling alleys will be allowed to open on Friday as the state moves toward reopening its economy, The Hill reports.
Those businesses will be required to stagger shifts, keep workspaces six feet apartment and screen workers for respiratory illnesses and fevers. Workers may also have to wear masks and gloves when “appropriate”, he added.
