23:42 Reported News Briefs Nissan 26, 5780 , 20/04/20 Nissan 26, 5780 , 20/04/20 Cabinet approves increased aid for places declared a 'restricted area' The Cabinet on Monday evening approved, in a telephone discussion, a decision to increase aid to places declared a "restricted area." Bnei Brak and some of the neighborhoods of Jerusalem had recently been subjects to such a decree.