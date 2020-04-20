2 virus carriers pass away at Hadassah Ein Karem

Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital reported that two CV-19 carriers passed away tonight at the coronavirus Intensive Care Unit.

One was a 63-year-old man with background illnesses who had been in the ward for 17 days. The hospital staff allowed his family to part with him with the help of protective clothing gear.

The other was a 85-year-old woman with background illness who been treated in Hadassah for the past two weeks.