22:45 Reported News Briefs Nissan 26, 5780 , 20/04/20 Nissan 26, 5780 , 20/04/20 US ambassador to Israel welcomes unity deal US ambassador to Israel David Friedman welcomed the unity government agreement signed tonight. "Delighted to see that Israel's two leading political parties, led by PM Netanyahu & MK Gantz, have agreed to form a unity government. The United States looks forward to working closely with the new gov't to advance our shared values and interests bilaterally and across the world," he tweeted.