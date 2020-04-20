22:23 Reported News Briefs Nissan 26, 5780 , 20/04/20 Nissan 26, 5780 , 20/04/20 Zandberg: Gantz sold mandate we gave him MK Tamar Zandberg of Meretz addressed the unity agreement between Likud and Blue and White. "He who was supposed to be the prime minister of change selected to give up instead of coming out on top. Gantz crushed the hopes of the majority of Israelis and sold the mandate we gave him to a corrupt and inciteful [leader]. This is not an emergency government but a government that is an emergency for Israeli democracy," she said. ► ◄ Last Briefs