Report: Error responsible for Jerusalem lockdown

The coronavirus research team was wrong in calculations and the quarantine imposed on Jerusalem due to incorrect data. Correcting the mistake contributed to the decision to change the city's lockdown policy, according to a report aired on Galei Tzahal.

The municipality discovered the mistake over the weekend and contacted staff and the Ministry of Health. The revised data regarding the spread of the virus indicates that the situation in the area is better than innitial estimates.

The research team responded that, "This is not a mistake but the result of a delay in receiving and transmitting data. The municipality used our model incorrectly. The model is accurate and reliable."