21:59 Reported News Briefs Nissan 26, 5780 , 20/04/20 Nissan 26, 5780 , 20/04/20 Mayor of Jerusalem: "Not a simple year for us all" Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon welcomed the establishment of a unity government. "It hasn't been an easy year for all of us and I think the new government will do all it can for us to [leave this crisis] stronger than when it began." ► ◄ Last Briefs