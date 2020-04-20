21:40 Reported News Briefs Nissan 26, 5780 , 20/04/20 Nissan 26, 5780 , 20/04/20 Shomron Council Head: Sovereignty now Head of Shomron Regional Council Yossi Dagan addressed the unity government agreement. "I congratulate the Prime Minister and MK Benny Gantz [for] reaching the agreement. The most important thing is the fight against the coronavirus and sovereignty. Two strategic and essential things for the State of Israel, and we will work with the government, in partnership...to apply sovereignty in the coming [months] to Judea and Samaria and the momentum of construction and development in Judea and Samaria will continue to grow," said Dagan. ► ◄ Last Briefs