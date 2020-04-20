Netanyahu: Unity gov't will maintain right-wing principles

Prime Minister Netanyahu spoke with all National Camp faction leaders representing the 59 MKs of the right-wing bloc, and updated them on the details of the coalition agreement with the Blue and White Party.

The prime minister said that the establishment of the unity government during the coronavirus pandemic was the "order of the hour" and an obligation on a national level.

He pledged that he would continue to uphold the principles of the national camp and the right-wing bloc within the unity government.