21:20 Reported News Briefs Nissan 26, 5780 , 20/04/20 71-year-old succumbs to COVID-19 A 71-year-old man with multiple background illnesses passed away a short time ago at Hillel Yaffe Medical Center. The hospital said members of his family were able to with their last goodbyes to the diseased at the hospital with the help of protective gear.