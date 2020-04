20:58 Reported News Briefs Nissan 26, 5780 , 20/04/20 Nissan 26, 5780 , 20/04/20 Hauser: We kept our promise MK Zvi Hauser addressed the unity government agreement. "From the beginning, we said again and again - Israel needed unity. We did not give up, blink, or were tempted [to leave our path]. We promised and made good on our promise - we have unity," he said. ► ◄ Last Briefs