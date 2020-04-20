Liberman: Not the unity government public wanted

MK Avigdor Lieberman commented on the establishment of the unity government.

"I welcome the establishment of the government, even though it is not the unity government the public wanted to see...This is another Netanyahu government with his haredi bloc with [Gantz being the fig leaf]."

"Yisrael Beytenu will be a meaningful opposition. If the government acts properly in the political, economic spheres as well as the fight against the coronavirus, we will support it from the outside," Liberman said.