|
20:42
Reported
News BriefsNissan 26, 5780 , 20/04/20
Danon: 'PA must decide between saving lives and incitement'
The Israeli ambassador to the United Nations sent a strongly-worded letter to the Security Council, describing the PA's anti-Semitic libels in connection with the coronavirus.
"The Palestinian Authority must decide whether incitement is more important than cooperating with Israel to save lives," Danon wrote.
Last week, the PA sent a letter of complaint to the Security Council, again accusing IDF soldiers of hampering their efforts in the fight against the virus.
Last Briefs