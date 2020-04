20:36 Reported News Briefs Nissan 26, 5780 , 20/04/20 Nissan 26, 5780 , 20/04/20 Blue & White rejected Netanyahu's selection for Judiciary Committee Channel 12 reported that Prime Minister Netanyahu requested that MK May Golan be the Coalition's representative on the Judiciary Committee but that Blue and White strongly opposed the move. ► ◄ Last Briefs