Netanyahu: Virus illustrates importance of national sovereignty

Prime Minister Netanyahu referenced the coronavirus crisis during opening remarks at the Holocaust Remembrance Day events.

"The outbreak of the COVID-19 demonstrates the importance of national sovereignty. Unlike the Holocaust, this time we were able to identify the danger on time. We harnessed all state systems for the coronavirus fight."

"The lessons of the Holocaust require us to be vigilant. The threats of extermination have not dissipated in the coronavirus storm and we always remain determined to respond," Netanyahu said.