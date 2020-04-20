|
20:22
Reported
Nissan 26, 5780 , 20/04/20
Rivlin: Worries of the present give way to memory of the past
President Reuven Rivlin addressed the Holocaust Remembrance Day assembly against the backdrop of the coronavirus crisis.
"The threats of the present have no power to obscure a thing, the spirit of this holy day, Holocaust Remembrance Day."
"You, the survivors, have survived the darkest hour of humanity. A holocaust that man enacted upon fellow man," he said at the opening of today's Holocaust Memorial Day events.
