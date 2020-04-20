Head of Har Hebron Regional Council: Hope this isn't a paralysis gov't

Head of the Har Hebron Regional Council, Yochai Damari discussed the establishment of a unity government today.

"[Past] unity governments have been paralysis governments. I hope that for the sake of Israeli citizens, the elected government will overcome narrow motives and move the State of Israel forward to the challenges it faces in health, and the economy. At this time, Israeli citizens need a more courageous and stable government to bring the State of Israel to its former track."

"The citizens of Israel have received a government and I am happy about that, and thank the parties who transcended the disputes and reached understandings, especially with regard to the understanding that Judea and Samaria are an integral part of the Land of Israel," he said.