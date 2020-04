20:02 Reported News Briefs Nissan 26, 5780 , 20/04/20 Nissan 26, 5780 , 20/04/20 Netanyahu: Promise kept Prime Minister Netanyahu commented on the unity government agreement with Blue and White. "I promised the State of Israel a national emergency government that would work to save the lives and livelihoods of Israeli citizens. I will continue to do everything for you, citizens of Israel," Netanyahu tweeted. ► ◄ Last Briefs