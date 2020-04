20:00 Reported News Briefs Nissan 26, 5780 , 20/04/20 Nissan 26, 5780 , 20/04/20 Sources in Yamina: Netanyahu showing us way out the door Sources in Yamina said they were disappointed with the unity government agreement with Blue and White and that PM Netanyahu was paving the way for their stint in the opposition. ► ◄ Last Briefs